A message to all English edition subscribers: bring a friend!

27.02.2017 - It often pays to have a friend, sometimes even in hard currency: We reward existing subscribers to the English edition of spielbox with a premium of € 20.- or US$ 20.- for every new subscription they facilitate. (This offer doesn't apply to gift subscriptions. The reward cannot be sent to the new subscriber due to legal reasons.) Please find the details here. We're looking forward to each new member of our audience, inspired by our esteemed readership!