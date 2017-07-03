Monopoly Gamer Edition

03.07.2017 - Im August veröffentlicht Hasbro die neueste Monopoly-Variante, die Monopoly GAMER Edition. Die GAMER-Edition verbindet Spiele-Konsolen Figuren aus dem Hause Nintendo wie dem berühmtesten Klempner der Welt Super Mario oder dem Gorilla Donkey Kong mit dem Monopoly-Prinzip und erweitert das klassische Monopoly um ein paar neue Regeln um sich der Nintendo-eigenen Welt mehr anzupassen. Fans der Super-Mario-Welt dürften sich schnell zuhause fühlen,. Anstelle von Straßen werden Mario-Typische Level gekauft und bezahlt wird stilecht mit Münzen, die sich die Spieler mittels Power-ups auch gegenseitig abluchsen können . Die aus Super Mario bekannten Power-ups sollen dem Spiel dabei einen neuen Ton geben, da hier jeder spielbare Charakter eigene Spezialfähigkeiten besitzt und mit dem sogenannten Power-up Würfel à la Mario-Kart eine weitere Variable ins Spiel gekommen ist. Außerdem soll es auch noch serientypische Bosskämpfe geben um dem Spielsieg näher kommen zu können.

Die Monopoly GAMER Edition richtet sich an Spieler ab 8 Jahren und wird ab August bereits vor dem offiziellen Verkaufsstart exklusiv bei Galeria Kaufhof erhältlich sein. Mit Mario, Donkey Kong, Prinzessin Peach und Yoshi sind vier Charaktere bereits enthalten. Wer seine Lieblingsfigur wie Wario, Luigi, Toad, Boo, Rosalina, Diddy Kong, Fire Mario oder Tanooki Mario vermisst, kann mit den separat erhältlichen Monopoly GAMER Power Packs Abhilfe schaffen.



