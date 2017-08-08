25 Jahre spielbox Jubiläum

08.08.2017 - Es gibt etwas zu feiern: Die spielbox ist jetzt schon seit 25 Jahren beim Nostheide Verlag. Zu diesem Anlass gibt es ab dem aktuellen Heft (4/17) eine Jubiläums-Verlosung. Zu gewinnen gibt es den gut ausgestatteten Game Table Denis von GEEKNSON im Wert von 3.400 Euro! Eine Teilnahme ist nur für Vollabonnenten der spielbox möglich. Mehr Details im aktuellen Heft.

We have to celebrate: The spielbox is now for 25 years combined with Nostheide. On this occasion we have an anniversary raffle in our spielbox issues starting from now ( issue 4/17). The prize will be the Game Table Denis by GEEKNSON worth 3.400 euro. Participation just for Full-subscribers of spielbox. More details in our current issue.