Bald Catan-Siedeln mit der VR-Brille möglich / Settlers of Catan soon coming to VR

04.09.2017 - In der Messemeldung weiter unten ist zu lesen, dass die "Escape Room"-Spiele auch die virtuelle Realität erobern - inmitten der digitalen Spielumgebung zu stehen und mit ihr zu interagieren nähert sich dem Erlebnis aus der greifbaren Wirklichkeit an. Jetzt liefert einer der einflussreichsten Spieleautoren die Vorlage für eine Virtual-Reality-Umsetzung: Catan-Erfinder Klaus Teuber und seine Catan GmbH in Rossdorf bei Darmstadt tun sich mit dem Spielehersteller Asmodee Digital, der Asmodee-Tochter Catan Studio und dem US-Softwaredesigner Experiment 7 zusammen, um Catan VR rechtzeitig zum Weihnachtsgeschäft zunächst für die Brillen von Oculus und Samsung zu veröffentlichen. Das Ergebnis soll sich am Brettspiel-Vorbild orientieren, aber mit einem unverbrauchten Format auf der VR-Plattform ganz neue Möglichkeiten erschließen. Die zu besiedelnde Insel soll in Partien gegen andere Spieler aus aller Welt oder auch gegen Catan-Persönlichkeiten erstmals in der virtuellen Realität "lebendig" werden. Ziel ist es laut Asmodee, "alles, was Brettspieler lieben", über die Elektronikbrillen erfahrbar zu machen. Klaus Teuber sagte, Catan in VR sei "unglaublich"; als er sich das Spiel vor 25 Jahren in seinem Wohnzimmer ausgedacht und von der Erkundung neuer Länder geträumt habe, hätte er sich nie vorgestellt, einmal tatsächlich einen Fuß in die Welt von Catan zu setzen. Ein erster kurzer Trailer zeigt Teuber mit einer VR-Brille, verrät aber noch nicht viel darüber, was von der Software zu erwarten ist. Mehr Details soll es "bald" geben. (English translation after the link.)

As the fair news further below report, "escape room" games are conquering virtual reality - standing in the midst of digital game environments and interacting with them brings the experience closer to the pysical world. Now one of the most influential game designers contributes the template for a virtual reality adaptation: Catan inventor Klaus Teuber and his Catan GmbH in Rossdorf near Darmstadt team up with publisher Asmodee Digital, Asmodee's subsidiary Catan Studio and the US software developer Experiment 7 to finish Catan VR in time for the upcoming holiday season, compatible with the VR glasses of Oculus and Samsung, later followed by additional platforms. The result aims to be "true to the classic" but to offer entirely new possibilities. Competing with other players from around the world or with Catan personalities, people are supposed to be able to "watch the island come alive in VR for the first time". Asmodee wants to "bring everything board gamers love" and make it compatible with the electronic glasses. Klaus Teuber said, Catan in VR was "incredible"; when he had conceived the game 25 years ago in his living room, dreaming about exploring new lands, he had never imagined actually stepping into the world of Catan. A first, short trailer shows Teuber with VR goggles, but without revealing too much of what one can expect from the software. More details are "coming soon".