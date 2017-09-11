Goliath übernimmt Jax / Goliath acquires Jax

11.09.2017 - Goliath, Spiele- und Spielzeughersteller aus den Niederlanden, übernimmt zu einem ungenannten Preis den US-Spieleverlag Jax in Plymouth. Jax bleibt unter seinem bisherigen Markennamen mit eigenen Neuentwicklungen an seinem Sitz im Bundesstaat Minnesota und wird auch in Zukunft von Cindy, Kreg und Debbie Levine geführt, den Nachfahren des Gründers Zelman Levine, der mit seiner Firma Lakeside Toys unter anderem das Spiel Affen Fassen (heute bei Hasbro) entwickelt hatte. Goliath-Inhaber Adi Golad sagte, Jax’ Erfolg Sequence (Foto) mit seinem strategischen Karteneinsatz passe international perfekt zu den eigenen Klassikern wie dem Domino-ähnlichen Triominos. Andere Ideen aus dem Jax-Katalog sind Doodle Dice, Kings in the Corner und Solitaire Frenzy. Mit Hilfe von Goliaths Produktentwicklung, Logistik und Marketingressourcen sollen Jax-Titel ein größeres Publikum erreichen. Der akquirierte Verlag war ebenso wie seine neue Muttergesellschaft im Jahr 1980 gegründet worden. (English translation after the link.)

Goliath, Dutch game and toy manufacturer, acquires US game publisher Jax in Plymouth for an undisclosed sum. Jax will keep its established brand name, its Minnesota headquarters and also its leadership consisting of Cindy, Kreg and Debbie Levine, descendants of founder Zelman Levine who had, among other games, developed Barrel of Monkeys (today at Hasbro) with his company Lakeside Toys. Goliath owner Adi Golad commented Jax' success Sequence (photo) with its strategic use of cards was a perfect fit for his own classics such as the Domino-like Triominos. Other ideas within the Jax portfolio are Doodle Dice, Kings in the Corner and Solitaire Frenzy. With the help of Goliath's product development, logistics and marketing resources, the Jax catalogue is meant to reach a larger audience. Just like its new parent company, the acquired publisher was founded in 1980.