Deutscher Brettspielumsatz wächst um 8 % / German board game sales grow by 8 %

27.10.2017 - Wie der Spieleverlage e.V. meldet, ein Zusammenschluss von 19 Herstellern von Gesellschaftsspielen innerhalb des Deutschen Verbandes der Spielwaren-Industrie, wurden in den ersten neun Monaten 2017 in Deutschland rund 8 % mehr mit Brett- und Kartenspielen umgesetzt als im Vorjahreszeitraum. Familienspiele steigerten sich dabei um 10 %, Kinderspiele um 5 %, Kartenspiele um 4,5 %. Besonders deutlich legten Strategiespiele mit einem Plus von 19 % zu. Erklären lässt sich der anhaltende Wachstumstrend nach Einschätzung des Verbandes unter anderem durch die Beliebtheit von Spieleabenden unter Jugendlichen und Studenten, die mit Party-, Krimi-, Denk- und Taktikspielen wieder mehr Kontakt zu dem Hobby bekommen. Einen Vorteil gegenüber virtuellen Spielen sieht die Branchenvertretung im kommunikativen Miteinander mit Freunden, was Apps und Computerspiele nicht erreichen könnten. Abzuwarten ist, ob die deutsche Spieleindustrie im Gesamtjahr wie 2015 und 2016 wieder eine Steigerung um mehr als ein Zehntel erzielt.

_____



As reported by Spieleverlage e.V., a cooperation of 19 board game manufacturers within the German toy industry association, sales of board and card games in Germany have grown by 8 % in the first nine months of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016. Family games improved by 10 %, children's games by 5 %, card games by 4.5 %. Strategy games achieved a particularly significant increase by 19 %. According to the association, the sustained growth trend can be explained - beside other things - by the popularity of game nights among teenagers and university students coming into contact with this hobby more frequently, playing party, crime, logic and strategy games. The branch representatives view the communicative togetherness with friends as an advantage irreplaceable by apps and computer games. It remains to be seen in the full year if the German game industry can replicate its success of 2015 and 2016 when sales had risen by a tenth twice in a row.